Bishop Joseph Strickland Reacts to Pope Francis' Leadership & Judas' Betrayal

Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts to the Vatican mismanagement of high-profile cases which is rooted in today’s tendency to avoid sin. Avoiding sin is not the compassionate response to those in need of repentance and healing, nor is it the way to begin much-needed reform. Bishop Strickland asks out loud, “Do we believe that Judas Iscariot did a terrible thing and really betrayed the Lord?” This question is important now more than ever as we consider modern-day betrayals by other Judas figures in Church leadership today.

