Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Schneider: Blessing of same-sex unions is 'an abomination'

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More
Bishop Athanasius Schneider sits down with John-Henry Westen in Rome to critically examine Pope Francis’s disastrous impact on Catholic doctrine. Bishop Schneider provides a how-to guide on demanding from bishops the true teaching of the Church. Through Bishop Schneider’s articulate analysis, this first segment of our two-part interview sheds light on the crisis of the magisterium of the Church.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 9, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Bishop Schneider: Blessing of same-sex unions is 'an abomination'

Recent Videos
18:25

The fallout from Pope Francis' suspension of ordinations by France's most faithful bishop

Recent Videos
27:06

Pope Francis, a 'false church,' and the Synod on Synodality | Matt Gaspers

Recent Videos
1:35:14

Catholic lay leaders worldwide reject the 'false church' being set up by Pope Francis

Recent Videos
39:19

New Knights of St. John Paul II seek to reclaim world for Christ

Recent Videos
28:40

Explaining Pope Francis & COVID-19 lockdowns | Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa

Recent Videos
52:33

SPECIAL: Pope Francis' agenda is the progressive vision of Vatican II

Recent Videos
26:08

Look what happened to these two NYC officers after they got jabbed

Recent Videos
26:07

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Matt | Pope Francis has sparked Catholic backlash. Part 2

Recent Videos
26:18

Is Pope Francis really the Pope? Eric Sammons of Crisis Magazine reacts

Recent Videos
42:46

Israel’s fate, Catholic prophecy, and the start of World War 3

Recent Videos
24:26

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Matt | Pope Francis has sparked Catholic backlash. Part 1

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...