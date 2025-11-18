Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Schneider | 'Confusion from Pope Francis' blocked Charlie Kirk's conversion

Bishop Athanasius Schneider pinpoints the “confusion” emanating from the pontificate of Pope Francis as the primary reason conservative commentator Charlie Kirk did not convert to Catholicism.

Schneider states that, had there been a pope who was “strong and crystal clear” in defending Christ and sacred doctrine, Kirk “would have joined the Catholic Church before.”

November 18, 2025

