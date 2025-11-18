Bishop Schneider | 'Confusion from Pope Francis' blocked Charlie Kirk's conversion

Bishop Athanasius Schneider pinpoints the “confusion” emanating from the pontificate of Pope Francis as the primary reason conservative commentator Charlie Kirk did not convert to Catholicism.

Schneider states that, had there been a pope who was “strong and crystal clear” in defending Christ and sacred doctrine, Kirk “would have joined the Catholic Church before.”

WATCH MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/prepare-for-martyrdom-a-warning-from-bishop-schneider/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten