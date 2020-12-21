Bishop Schneider explains why Christians must never take abortion-tainted COVID vaccine
Mon Dec 21, 2020 - 11:08 am EST
Bishop Schneider joins John-Henry Westen on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the immorality of vaccines connected to aborted baby cells, whether inside the vaccine itself or used during the testing stages.
