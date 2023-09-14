Bishop Schneider: Future popes will thank Bishop Strickland for his Catholic faith
Breaking NewsSee More
Bishop Joseph Strickland has shared with LifeSiteNews a letter sent to him by Bishop Athanasius Schneider encouraging and thanking him for his witness to the Catholic faith.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
September 14, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
‘It’s just jail’: pro-lifers facing prison for trying to save babies express faith, firmness of resolve
Pro-life rescuers immediately incarcerated following jury’s guilty verdict in DC FACE Act trial
Bishop Strickland: Catholics are not ‘schismatic’ for rejecting changes that contradict Church teaching
Jury in FACE Act trial not allowed to see shocking video of DC abortionist describing his work
'Targeted by the government': Former rescuer flips, testifies against pro-lifers on trial in DC
Comments