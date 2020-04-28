Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Bishop Schneider: Govt’s are using COVID-19 as pretext to ‘persecute’ Church

Tue Apr 28, 2020 - 6:33 pm EST

In This Episode

Bishop Athanasius Schneider joins John-Henry to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting Catholics across the world.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL