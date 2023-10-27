Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Schneider prays traditional Vespers at Pantheon in Rome

On October 27, 2023 Bishop Athanasius Schneider prayed traditional Vespers at the Pantheon in Rome. As Pope Francis and his Vatican adherents continue to crack down on the Latin Mass and Catholic tradition, the standing-room only attendance at the Pantheon with Bishop Schneider shows that faithful Catholics will not stop desiring the Mass and liturgy of the ages. Watch now for this exclusive insight to the experience of Catholic tradition as the faithful gather to offer Christ glory and homage.

October 31, 2023

