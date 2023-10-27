Bishop Schneider prays traditional Vespers at Pantheon in Rome

On October 27, 2023 Bishop Athanasius Schneider prayed traditional Vespers at the Pantheon in Rome. As Pope Francis and his Vatican adherents continue to crack down on the Latin Mass and Catholic tradition, the standing-room only attendance at the Pantheon with Bishop Schneider shows that faithful Catholics will not stop desiring the Mass and liturgy of the ages. Watch now for this exclusive insight to the experience of Catholic tradition as the faithful gather to offer Christ glory and homage.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten