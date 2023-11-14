Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Schneider responds to Archbishop Viganò on papal legitimacy

In part 2 of an exclusive interview, LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen sits down with Bishop Schneider in Rome to critically examine all of the questions arising from Archbishop Viganò’s recent arguments questioning the papal legitimacy of Pope Francis. While Bishop Schneider admits that there are serious concerns regarding Pope Francis’ actions, Bishop Schneider contends that there are more profound reasons that abrogate Archbishop Viganò’s arguments. Through Bishop Schneider’s articulate analysis, this second segment of our two-part interview sheds light on the crisis of the magisterium of the Church and why all of the faithful is obliged to pray for Pope Francis and accept is papal legitimacy.

November 14, 2023

