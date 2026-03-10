Bishop Schneider says SSPX excommunication would be invalid – Eleganti rejects

A fracture is opening among senior bishops over the SSPX’s planned July consecrations — and it cuts to the heart of what schism actually means.

Bishop Athanasius Schneider argues that any excommunication imposed on the SSPX would be canonically invalid. The decisive factor, he insists, is intention: The Society seeks to preserve Catholic tradition, not separate from Rome. No schismatic intent means no schismatic act.

Bishop Marian Eleganti rejects this entirely. Acting without papal mandate, he counters, is objectively schismatic regardless of what the SSPX claims to intend. The consequence is the same: a parallel ecclesial structure operating outside the Pope’s authority. Intention does not erase action.

Behind both stands Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, warning traditional Catholics against tearing each other apart while persecution gathers. The battle over the SSPX is now also a battle among its defenders, over canon law, over intention, over whether resistance can exist without becoming rupture.

