Bishop Schneider’s PLEA to Pope Leo | 5 Things the Church needs NOW

Bishop Athanasius Schneider outlines a concise, five-step plan to restore liturgical dignity, unity, and peace to the Catholic Church. He calls for an end to “Protestant-style Pentecostal” worship with guitars and urges a return to sacred polyphonic music worthy of Catholic liturgy.

Crucially, Bishop Schneider advocates for the mandatory use of Latin in cathedrals, major churches, and religious communities, proposing that every cathedral offer at least one full Latin Mass per month and that religious houses celebrate their conventual Mass in Latin daily. He frames these changes not as preferences, but as the “minimum” required for justice and peace within the Church.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-schneiders-warning-novus-ordo-cannot-continue-as-is/

