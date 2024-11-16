Bishop Strickland: Abortion remains the preeminent issue of our time
The Bishop Strickland ShowSee More
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland shares his thoughts on the presidential election results, comments on the nature of authority and hierarchy, and more.
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
****
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
November 16, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
Bishop Strickland: Catholics are called to vote in accord with ‘the truth and values’ of our faith
Bishop Strickland has a strong statement for Vatican leaders who want to change Church teaching
Comments