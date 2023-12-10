Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland announces new YouTube channel to teach the truths of the Catholic faith
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses his new YouTube channel, how Eucharistic devotion affects the way priests celebrate Mass, active participation in the liturgy, the Spanish Socialist government’s decision to stop a Rosary rally, and more.
December 10, 2023
Bishop Strickland: Christ established the one true Church, and He is the only way to salvation
