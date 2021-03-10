Podcast Image

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Bishop Strickland: Atheism is the root problem in our society, not racism

Wed Mar 10, 2021 - 12:54 pm EST

In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency says that the real problem in the United States today is lack of belief in God.

