Bishop Strickland: Banning the Latin Mass would be an 'unjust law' many faithful couldn't obey
On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts to next month’s rumored document that could further suppress the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass and challenges the faithful to correct false prophets.
June 30, 2024
