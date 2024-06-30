Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Banning the Latin Mass would be an 'unjust law' many faithful couldn't obey

On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts to next month’s rumored document that could further suppress the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass and challenges the faithful to correct false prophets.

June 30, 2024

Bishop Strickland: Too many voices in the Church falsely preach that 'the road to heaven is wide'

Bishop Strickland: Devotion to the Sacred Heart is 'essential' for drawing closer to Christ

Bishop Strickland: We must love our enemies because God loves us even when we turn from Him

Bishop Strickland: Those who wish to change God's commandments don't actually live them

Bishop Strickland: Christians need to be 'salt and light' for the world 'like never before'

Bishop Strickland: Pope Francis' record on sex abuse gives 'artillery' to enemies of the Church

Bishop Strickland: Cooperating with evil means we are 'playing with fire'

Bishop Strickland: Catholics will never attain true unity if it's not grounded in Christ

Bishop Strickland: Respect for Church authority declines when our leaders exercise it poorly

Bishop Strickland: Catholics cannot be 'silent' in face of 'effort to eliminate supernatural faith'

Bishop Strickland: Lack of belief in Eucharist is 'devastating' to Church, 'blasphemous' to God

