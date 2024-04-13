Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Biden's excommunication would be a 'medicinal' way of calling him to repentance
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland explains the significance and necessity of baptism and why excommunicating President Joe Biden would be more charitable than allowing him to claim to be a good Catholic.
April 13, 2024
