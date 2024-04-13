Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Biden's excommunication would be a 'medicinal' way of calling him to repentance

The Bishop Strickland Show

The Bishop Strickland Show

See More

On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland explains the significance and necessity of baptism and why excommunicating President Joe Biden would be more charitable than allowing him to claim to be a good Catholic.

April 13, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Bishop Strickland: Biden's excommunication would be a 'medicinal' way of calling him to repentance

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland urges us to 'walk our own road to Emmaus and encounter the Lord'

Recent Videos
25:36

Bishop Strickland: Octave of Easter invites us to contemplate the glory of the Risen Lord

Recent Videos
25:40

Bishop Strickland: We're not truly free if we're not rooted in Jesus Christ

Recent Videos
25:42

Bishop Strickland: God is using our separated Coptic brethren to correct us on homosexual 'blessings'

Recent Videos
25:44

Bishop Strickland: Catholics should not attend concerts whose proceeds help fund abortions

Recent Videos
25:39

Bishop Strickland: Freemasonry is 'antithetical' to Christ and His Church

Recent Videos
25:40

Bishop Strickland: Christ fulfilling the old law does not mean the truth has changed

Recent Videos
25:41

Bishop Strickland: Judas' story warns us not to cut ourselves off from God's mercy

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: IVF embryos were made 'immorally' but they must not be treated as 'disposable'

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: Priests were not ordained to be 'nice guys' but to preach the truth

Recent Videos
25:42

Bishop Strickland: 'No dichotomy' between God's commandments and corporal works of mercy

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...