Bishop Strickland: Bishops Must Stand For Truth, Not Attacks On The Sacred

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas delivered a powerful message at the 2023 Rome Life Forum: bishops must stand for truth in the face of heresy. Catholics at large “cannot play nicely” when heresy threatens the faith, and that the whole Church, especially its bishops, must stand for the sacred — not bow to the popular opinions of the world. In fact, Bishop Strickland affirmed that anything less than fidelity to the truth would “mock the blood of the martyrs.” Bishop Strickland reveals how this present time for Catholics parallels the disciples’ journey on the road to Emmaus — a powerful moment that culminates in the Risen Lord’s revelation to the disciples through the Holy Eucharist.

November 7, 2023

