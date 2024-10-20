Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Catholics are called to vote in accord with ‘the truth and values’ of our faith

The Bishop Strickland Show

The Bishop Strickland Show

See More

In Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland speaks about the obligation for Catholics to vote, comments on a Gospel passage about the hypocrisy of the Pharisees, and more.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 20, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Bishop Strickland: Catholics are called to vote in accord with ‘the truth and values’ of our faith

Recent Videos
25:32

Bishop Strickland has a strong statement for Vatican leaders who want to change Church teaching

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: Prayer should challenge us to repent and firmly commit to discipleship

Recent Videos
25:36

Bishop Strickland: The Church needs genuine shepherds who unapologetically preach the truth

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: Turn to your guardian angel for protection more often

Recent Videos
25:36

Bishop Strickland: Disciples of Christ aren't supposed to feel 'welcomed' by the world

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: Some Church leaders try to appease the world instead of convert it

Recent Videos
25:39

Bishop Strickland: Mary uses the Rosary to pull me closer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Recent Videos
25:36

Bishop Strickland: The Gospel calls us to 'give of ourselves' instead of 'always receiving'

Recent Videos
25:34

Bishop Strickland: Confessing our sins moves Jesus with pity for our weakness

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: There is clearly a 'militant effort to destroy the Church'

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: Follow Jesus' example by setting aside dedicated time to prayer each day

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...