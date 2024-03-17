Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Catholics should not attend concerts whose proceeds help fund abortions

In Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses salvation, whether few or many will be saved, concerts whose proceeds help fund abortions, and a doctor’s admission that transgender hormones can cause cancer.

March 17, 2024

