Bishop Strickland: Catholics should not attend concerts whose proceeds help fund abortions
In Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses salvation, whether few or many will be saved, concerts whose proceeds help fund abortions, and a doctor’s admission that transgender hormones can cause cancer.
March 17, 2024
