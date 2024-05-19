Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Catholics will never attain true unity if it's not grounded in Christ

On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on Christ’s prayer to the Father as told by St. John and explains why Catholics struggle to find unity in this day and age.

May 19, 2024

