Bishop Strickland: Children are 'not a commodity to be acquired' via surrogacy
On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland expanded on his denunciation of Dave Rubin and his “husband” purchasing children via surrogacy, comments on Our Lord’s multiplication of the fishes and loaves, and more.
December 8, 2024
