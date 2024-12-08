Bishop Strickland: Children are 'not a commodity to be acquired' via surrogacy

On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland expanded on his denunciation of Dave Rubin and his “husband” purchasing children via surrogacy, comments on Our Lord’s multiplication of the fishes and loaves, and more.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten