Bishop Strickland: Christ calls each of us to have a 'strong, joyful' faith like the martyrs
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls on all the practicing faithful to “share the truth of the Gospel more vibrantly than ever.”
February 3, 2024
