Bishop Strickland: Christ established the one true Church, and He is the only way to salvation

The Bishop Strickland Show

On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses his second pastoral letter, which was released earlier this month.

September 17, 2023

