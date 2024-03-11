Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Christ fulfilling the old law does not mean the truth has changed
In Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland explains what it means for Christ to fulfill the old law, comments on a Vatican-approved “blessing” ceremony for “married” homosexuals in Uruguay, and reads his recent open letter to bishops.
March 11, 2024
