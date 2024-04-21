Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Christ is calling each of us to be 'warriors of truth'

The Bishop Strickland Show

On Part 2 of this two-part episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland continues commenting on the Bread of Life discourse from John 6 and urges the faithful to become “warriors of truth.”

April 21, 2024

