Bishop Strickland: Christ is calling each of us to be 'warriors of truth'
On Part 2 of this two-part episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland continues commenting on the Bread of Life discourse from John 6 and urges the faithful to become “warriors of truth.”
April 21, 2024
