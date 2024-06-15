Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Christians need to be 'salt and light' for the world 'like never before'
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on part of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount and reminds the faithful of their duty to share the Gospel with others.
June 15, 2024
