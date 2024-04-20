Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Cling to the 'basic truths' of Catholicism, don't get lost in 'false teaching'
In Part 1 of this two-part episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses the Eucharist, urges Catholics to return to the basics of the faith, and discusses a letter he released during the Octave of Easter.
April 20, 2024
