Bishop Strickland: Cling to the truth of Jesus Christ amid all the turmoil in our world

The Bishop Strickland Show

The Bishop Strickland Show

On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls on people to have hope in Christ because He has conquered evil, and discusses the development of doctrine.

October 29, 2023

25:37

Bishop Strickland: Cling to the truth of Jesus Christ amid all the turmoil in our world

25:38

Bishop Strickland: The fundamental nature of the Catholic Church can never be changed

26:40

Bishop Strickland: Pray and fast during the Synod as you would for Lent

25:44

Bishop Strickland: Human value comes from being made in God's image and likeness

25:27

Bishop Strickland to his supporters: Focus on Jesus Christ, not so much on me

26:29

Bishop Strickland: Salvation is only mediated through the Church established by Christ

26:26

Bishop Strickland: Christ established the one true Church, and He is the only way to salvation

25:40

Bishop Strickland: Upcoming Synod will only lead to more 'confusion' and 'division' in the Church

25:33

Bishop Strickland: Social chaos happens when people don't live virtuous, faithful lives

25:34

Bishop Strickland: World Youth Day leaders didn't mention Jesus Christ enough

25:38

Bishop Strickland: Sexual revolution's consequences have been 'devastating'

25:42

Bishop Strickland: Cardinals don't deserve the red hat if they contradict the Catholic faith

