Bishop Strickland: Cooperating with evil means we are 'playing with fire'
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland explains how faithful Catholics should live in a world beset by all kinds of evils and reacts to the drag ‘artist’ who danced at the Vatican-hosted World Children’s Day.
June 8, 2024
