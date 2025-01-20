Bishop Strickland denounces Pope Francis' 'denigration' of the Latin Mass

Bishop Joseph Strickland delivers a powerful message, condemning Pope Francis’ efforts to suppress the Latin Mass. He explains that denigrating the traditional liturgy is an act of irreverence against the Lord’s name, violating the Second Commandment. We must have a bold defense of the Latin Mass and its profound importance for the Catholic faith.

