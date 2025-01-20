Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland denounces Pope Francis' 'denigration' of the Latin Mass

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

Bishop Joseph Strickland delivers a powerful message, condemning Pope Francis’ efforts to suppress the Latin Mass. He explains that denigrating the traditional liturgy is an act of irreverence against the Lord’s name, violating the Second Commandment. We must have a bold defense of the Latin Mass and its profound importance for the Catholic faith.

January 20, 2025

Bishop Strickland denounces Pope Francis' 'denigration' of the Latin Mass

The idea 'all religions lead to God' violates the First Commandment | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Strickland: 'We are a Church that believes in miracles'

Bishop Strickland: The Church is not a 'corporation' but the Mystical Body of Christ

Bishop Strickland: Christ's yoke can help lighten the burdens and trials of our lives

Bishop Strickland: Advent helps us repent of our sins and direct our focus back to Christ

Bishop Strickland: Children are 'not a commodity to be acquired' via surrogacy

Bishop Strickland: Some Church leaders 'caught up in finding their own truth,' ignoring the Gospel

Bishop Strickland: This world is passing away, so keep your eyes fixed on Christ in heaven

Bishop Strickland: Our entire lives must be offered up in thanksgiving to God

Bishop Strickland: Abortion remains the preeminent issue of our time

Bishop Strickland: I'm grateful that Pope Francis is speaking about the Sacred Heart of Jesus

