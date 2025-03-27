Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland & Father Altman just SHOOK Florida

Bishop Strickland and Father Altman gathered hundreds for a reverent, uncompromising Catholic Mass in Florida—and the impact was undeniable. Discover how this event became a rallying cry for truth, life, and Eucharistic devotion. From powerful liturgy to prayer outside abortion clinics, this is the Catholic Church as it was meant to be.

Organizer Willie Guardiola explains how the event unfolded, from Bishop Strickland’s arrival to the unforgettable liturgy and adoration. The Mass wasn’t just a beautiful moment of worship—it was a clear sign of the faithful’s deep longing for courageous shepherds who will proclaim the truth without compromise. Following the Mass, Bishop Strickland and Father Altman led prayer outside abortion clinics, showing that the Catholic faith is meant to be lived boldly. The event sent a message: the faithful will not be abandoned, and true Catholic worship is still alive.

****
+++

****

March 27, 2025

