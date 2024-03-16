Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Freemasonry is 'antithetical' to Christ and His Church
In Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses sin, growth in holiness, and why Freemasonry is incompatible with Church teaching and thus sinful to participate in.
March 16, 2024
