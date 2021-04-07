Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Bishop Strickland: Gender theory is a sign that ‘error’ is taking over society

Wed Apr 7, 2021 - 11:00 am EST

In This Episode

In this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency condemns “the progression of error” and chaos spreading throughout many parts of society, brought about espeically by gender theory and the denial of human dignity. He also says that even when the majority votes in favor of error in a democracy, the truth cannot change.

Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gender-theory-is-a-sign-that-error-is-taking-over-society

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE