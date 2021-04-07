Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
Bishop Strickland: Gender theory is a sign that ‘error’ is taking over society
Wed Apr 7, 2021 - 11:00 am EST
In This Episode
In this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency condemns “the progression of error” and chaos spreading throughout many parts of society, brought about espeically by gender theory and the denial of human dignity. He also says that even when the majority votes in favor of error in a democracy, the truth cannot change.
