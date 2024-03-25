Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: God is using our separated Coptic brethren to correct us on homosexual 'blessings'
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses the Gospel for the Solemnity of St. Joseph and the Coptic Orthodox Church’s response to Fiducia Supplicans.
March 25, 2024
