Bishop Strickland has a strong statement for Vatican leaders who want to change Church teaching
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland rebukes Church leaders who think they can change unchangeable Catholic teaching, explains why the message of the Gospel should make us uncomfortable, and more.
October 19, 2024
