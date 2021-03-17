Bishop Strickland: Hatred in society is the result of hatred for the unborn

In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency talks about the unique importance defending the unborn has in our society.

Bishop Joseph Strickland has yet again made the keen observation that social injustices stem from the fact that life in the womb is not protected and that a lack of respect for the disabled, the elderly, and others in society is a result of the fact that the unborn are not cared for first.

