ABOUT THE SHOW Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week. Bishop Strickland: Heartbeat bills are 'a step in the right direction' to the Culture of Life Tue Apr 13, 2021 - 3:36 pm EST In This Episode In this episode, Bishop Strickland voices support for pro-life heartbeat legislation passing throughout the country, condemning the weak argument that the unborn is 'just a blob of tissue.'
