Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Bishop Strickland: Heartbeat bills are ‘a step in the right direction’ to the Culture of Life

Tue Apr 13, 2021 - 3:36 pm EST

In This Episode

In this episode, Bishop Strickland voices support for pro-life heartbeat legislation passing throughout the country, condemning the weak argument that the unborn is 'just a blob of tissue.' Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bishop-strickland-heartbeat-bills-are-a-step-in-the-right-direction-to-the-culture-of-life

