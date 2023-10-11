Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Human value comes from being made in God's image and likeness

The Bishop Strickland Show

The Bishop Strickland Show

See More

On this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland offers commentary on his fourth pastoral letter, which deals with the value of the human person made in God’s image and likeness, and the consequences of denying this value.

October 8, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
25:44

Bishop Strickland: Human value comes from being made in God's image and likeness

Recent Videos
25:27

Bishop Strickland to his supporters: Focus on Jesus Christ, not so much on me

Recent Videos
26:29

Bishop Strickland: Salvation is only mediated through the Church established by Christ

Recent Videos
26:26

Bishop Strickland: Christ established the one true Church, and He is the only way to salvation

Recent Videos
25:40

Bishop Strickland: Upcoming Synod will only lead to more 'confusion' and 'division' in the Church

Recent Videos
25:33

Bishop Strickland: Social chaos happens when people don't live virtuous, faithful lives

Recent Videos
25:34

Bishop Strickland: World Youth Day leaders didn't mention Jesus Christ enough

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: Sexual revolution's consequences have been 'devastating'

Recent Videos
25:42

Bishop Strickland: Cardinals don't deserve the red hat if they contradict the Catholic faith

Recent Videos
25:39

Bishop Strickland: Catholics must have the 'audacity of faith' to pray for those in authority

Recent Videos
25:36

Bishop Strickland: I'm willing to be a martyr for the truths of the Catholic faith

Recent Videos
27:54

Bishop Strickland on new Synod document: 'Welcoming' people to the Church means urging 'repentance'

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...