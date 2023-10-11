Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Human value comes from being made in God's image and likeness
On this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland offers commentary on his fourth pastoral letter, which deals with the value of the human person made in God’s image and likeness, and the consequences of denying this value.
October 8, 2023
