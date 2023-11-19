Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: I have a duty before God to defend truth against the father of lies

Note: This episode was recorded prior to the announcement of Strickland’s removal as bishop of Tyler, Texas.

On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland gives a summary of his talk at the Rome Life Forum and comments on a quote by Pope St. Pius X.

November 19, 2023

Bishop Strickland reacts to conversion of Muslim terrorist who encountered Christ in prison

Bishop Strickland: Cling to the truth of Jesus Christ amid all the turmoil in our world

Bishop Strickland: The fundamental nature of the Catholic Church can never be changed

Bishop Strickland: Pray and fast during the Synod as you would for Lent

Bishop Strickland: Human value comes from being made in God's image and likeness

Bishop Strickland to his supporters: Focus on Jesus Christ, not so much on me

Bishop Strickland: Salvation is only mediated through the Church established by Christ

Bishop Strickland: Christ established the one true Church, and He is the only way to salvation

Bishop Strickland: Upcoming Synod will only lead to more 'confusion' and 'division' in the Church

Bishop Strickland: Social chaos happens when people don't live virtuous, faithful lives

Bishop Strickland: World Youth Day leaders didn't mention Jesus Christ enough

