Bishop Strickland: I have a duty before God to defend truth against the father of lies
Note: This episode was recorded prior to the announcement of Strickland’s removal as bishop of Tyler, Texas.
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland gives a summary of his talk at the Rome Life Forum and comments on a quote by Pope St. Pius X.
November 19, 2023
