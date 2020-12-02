Podcast Image

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Bishop Strickland: I will not accept a COVID vaccine derived from aborted babies

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas has taken a strong stand on the possibility of a coronavirus vaccine containing fetal cell lines of aborted babies.  “I'm not going to accept a vaccine that has the DNA of aborted children in it,” His Excellency said in his latest interview with Terry Barber.

