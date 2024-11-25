Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland is INSPIRING faithful Catholics around the world

John-Henry Westen reflects on Bishop Strickland’s deep spiritual devotion, marked by daily Mass and extended time in adoration, as the foundation of his leadership. Contrasting Strickland’s approach with the modernist positions of Cardinals like Blase Cupich and Robert McElroy, Westen addresses key challenges facing the Catholic Church in the United States. Strickland’s courage to uphold orthodox teachings has inspired Catholics across the nation, emphasizing the need for faithful witness and steadfast prayer to defend the Church’s deposit of faith.

November 25, 2024

Bishop Strickland is INSPIRING faithful Catholics around the world

