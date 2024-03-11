Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Judas' story warns us not to cut ourselves off from God's mercy

In Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland speaks about forgiveness, mercy, and the cautionary tale of Judas Iscariot, who could’ve been forgiven for his betrayal of Our Lord if he asked for forgiveness.

March 11, 2024

