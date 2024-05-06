Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Lack of belief in Eucharist is 'devastating' to Church, 'blasphemous' to God
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland shares why Christ’s Real Presence in the Eucharist is the “preeminent issue of faith” today and what a real Eucharistic Revival should look like.
May 6, 2024
