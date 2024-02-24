Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Lack of priestly vocations caused by failure to adequately proclaim the Gospel
On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland offers commentary on the Our Father and speaks about the necessity of more priestly vocations.
February 24, 2024
