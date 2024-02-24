Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland: Lack of priestly vocations caused by failure to adequately proclaim the Gospel

On Part 1 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland offers commentary on the Our Father and speaks about the necessity of more priestly vocations.

February 24, 2024

Bishop Strickland: Lack of priestly vocations caused by failure to adequately proclaim the Gospel

