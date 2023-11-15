Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland leads hundreds of Catholics in rosary rally outside US bishops’ conference

Bishop Joseph Strickland, just days after being removed from his diocese by Pope Francis, is leading hundreds of Catholic faithful in a rosary rally right outside the hotel where the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is holding its annual meeting.

Read all about the event here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bishop-strickland-rosary-rally-conference-catholic-bishops/

November 15, 2023

