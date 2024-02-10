Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Life is a sacred 'treasure' from God that cannot be 'disposed at our whim'
In the first part of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls on more people to speak the truth and defend the sanctity of life, even in the face of persecution.
February 10, 2024
