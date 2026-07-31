Bishop Strickland: Lord, prepare me to be a sanctuary

What does it mean to pray, “Lord, prepare me to be a sanctuary”? Bishop Joseph Strickland reflects on the Christian’s call to become a living temple of the Holy Spirit — a heart where Christ is welcomed, adored, and obeyed. Drawing from Sacred Scripture and salvation history, he explains how God prepares souls through prayer, surrender, purification, and hidden faithfulness before entrusting them with a mission. From Moses and David to the Apostles and the Blessed Virgin Mary, God has always prepared His people according to His timing. In an age marked by noise, uncertainty, and spiritual darkness, the Lord may once again be forming faithful souls who are rooted in prayer, nourished by the Eucharist, devoted to Scripture and Tradition, and willing to stand with Christ whatever the cost. This prayer is both beautiful and courageous: “Lord, prepare me to be a sanctuary — not for my own sake, but for Your glory, for Your Church, and for the renewal You desire to bring to the world.”

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