Bishop Strickland: Marriage is part of God's 'blueprint' for human flourishing
On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on a passage from the Gospel of John and speaks about an old letter of his on morality and marriage.
April 14, 2024
