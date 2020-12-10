Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Bishop Strickland: McCarrick report reveals ‘web of corruption’

Thu Dec 10, 2020 - 3:18 pm EST

In This Episode

Bishop Joseph Strickland weighs into several important current and relevant topics, including last month’s McCarrick Report released by the Vatican.

