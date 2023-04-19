Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Strickland' NEW Letter Explains Catholic TRUTH

What is in this new letter and what is Catholic TRUTH? Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on a statement he made regarding the German Synodal Way, explaining what the “development of doctrine” really means.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bp-strickland-german-bishops-misunderstand-what-development-of-doctrine-really-means/

April 19, 2023

