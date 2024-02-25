Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: 'No dichotomy' between God's commandments and corporal works of mercy
On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on a passage from the Gospel of Matthew regarding the general judgment, stating that the corporal works of mercy are “undermined” when those doing the works of mercy are not calling people to repentance or to embrace and be changed by the truth.
February 25, 2024
